Airport adds room for breastfeeding
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne International Airport now has a private, secure room for breastfeeding mothers to nurse and pump while traveling.
The airport and Fort Wayne’s Dupont Hospital have collaborated on the nursing pod that provides mothers with special accommodations to feed or pump. WANE-TV reports it also has a diaper-changing station and enough space for siblings to be with mom.
Disaster areas OK’d for 3 counties
COVINGTON — Three western Indiana counties hit by excessive rainfall last year have been declared primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The federal agency’s designation means agricultural producers in Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties who suffered losses caused by excessive rain that occurred after March 1, 2019, may be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Parts of Amish Acres
on auction block
NAPPANEE — A popular tourist attraction in northern Indiana that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish is going on the auction block this week.
It’s not clear whether Wednesday’s auction will mean that Amish Acres in Nappanee will continue in the form it has for the last 50 years. Located some 30 miles southeast of South Bend, Amish Acres includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s. It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.
County’s infant deaths concerning
COLUMBUS — Local health officials are ramping up efforts to address an alarming number of Bartholomew County infant deaths, which have increased to the highest level since 2011 and might go up further after state officials release updated statistics early next year.
Last year, eight infants died before their first birthday within Bartholomew County, compared to four infant deaths in 2018, according to the Bartholomew County Health Department. A total of 52 infants deaths were recorded within Bartholomew County from 2009 to 2019, including nine in 2011, according to county records.
Earth Fare to close its stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Organic grocery chain Earth Fare says it is closing all of its stores, including those in Indiana. Officials said the company can’t refinance its debt amid sales challenges.
The Asheville, North Carolina-based chain said Monday that workers at its stores across the South and in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, have been notified of the pending closures as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
