Man gets 46 years in deputies death
LEBANON — A man who pleaded guilty to providing a handgun used to kill a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 46 years in prison on drug and weapons charges.
A Boone County judge sentenced John Ball on Thursday to 30 years on five drug-related charges and 16 years on a charge of providing a firearm to an ineligible person. Ball, 24, was also sentenced to 2 1/2 years on a previous meth conviction. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge Ball had faced in the March 2018 killing of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.
Court suspends former prosecutor
FARMERSBURG — The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended a Farmersburg attorney who is a former chief deputy Knox County prosecutor.
The court this week issued a six-page opinion in which it accepted an agreement between attorney Joseph W. Burton and the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. In approving a 90-day suspension, the court cited attorney misconduct. Specifically, the court said Burton abused his prosecutorial authority as part of a campaign of retaliation against a police detective.
Study: State one of worst for women
EVANSVILLE — Indiana is one of the worse states for a woman in the United States, according to a study from a job search website.
Indiana landed in the No. 8 spot for the 10 top worst states, which Zippia ranked based on the percentage of female CEOs, the percentage of women in poverty, the income gap between male and female earners and life expectancy. According to the study, the Hoosier State has a wage gap of 35%, 27% of its women are in poverty and 23% of its CEOS are women. A woman’s life expectancy in Indiana is 77.
Errors keep Marion from getting $600K
MARION — Two errors in a resolution stopped the city of Marion and Main Street Marion (MSM) from receiving $600,000 in matching funds for a downtown revitalization project, according to officials.
The Main Street Revitalization Program grant application was planned to fill dangerous steam vaults under Washington Street and install new light fixtures, signage, curbs and sidewalks in the downtown area. The application was mislabeled “draft” and omitted reasons that new lighting and signage were needed, city officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.