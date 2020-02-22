Couple charged with running boys off road
HOBART — A northwestern Indiana couple allegedly drove two teenage boys off a roadway they were riding along with flags supporting President Donald Trump attached to their bicycles, police said Friday.
Hobart police said Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, in connection with a July 22 incident.
Police Capt. James Gonzales said the Hobart couple are accused of driving in their car, running the boys, who are twins, off of the road, and making threats toward them.
Raid results in fraud arrest
CARMEL — The FBI and Carmel police raid on Thursday was connected to a $2 million fraud.
Tuong Quoc Ho, 32, is accused of an elaborate credit card scheme using eBay and PayPal. He is now facing 28 federal counts including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, credit card fraud and money laundering.
According to court documents, Ho was able to get names, addresses, social security numbers and credit card numbers for people. He would then create accounts on eBay and PayPal using those names.
Victim IDed in mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The coroner has identified the person shot and killed in the Circle Centre Mall parking garage off of West Maryland Street on Thursday.
The victim is Marquis Lovett, 26, and the coroner reports he had been shot in the torso. There are no suspects but it is not believed to be random.
Silver alert issued for Delphi teen
DELPHI — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Elizabeth Arnett.
Lauren Arnett, 18, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. Arnett has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a red Honda Accord with damage to the left fender and license plate BAW244.
Yahoo Sports causes uproar
INDIANAPOLIS — Yahoo! Sports NBA set off a firestorm Thursday after posting a video pleading NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to move next year’s NBA All-Star Game away from the Circle City.
“This is a flagrant mistake and something must be done,” LaJethro Jenkins said in the video.
Jenkins pleads Silver to move the All-Star Game to somewhere warm and created a Change.org petition, which only had about 10 signatures when Yahoo deleted the video from Twitter hours later.
