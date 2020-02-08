Briefs
Man dies after fight in Walmart lot
MUNCIE — Munice police say a fight in the Walmart parking lot led to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.
Officers arrived about 11 p.m. Thursday and found Chase Woolums suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported Woolums to the hospital where he later died. Police arrested 31-year-old Justin Bennett for murder, resisting law enforcement and serious violent felon in possession of a gun.
2 accused of drugs, counterfeiting
COLUMBUS — Police arrested a man and woman from Hamilton County on Thursday night on drug and counterfeiting charges.
According to Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris, John Sebastian, 34, of Westfield and Tawnee Lathrop, 29, of Noblesville were found with counterfeit money and methamphetamine in an SUV with a stolen license plate.
Indianapolis road repairs delayed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is postponing a ramp closure originally scheduled this weekend in the North Split.
The repair work will be moved to the weekend of Feb. 14-16. Interstate 70 westbound to Interstate 65 southbound will be closed at the North Split starting Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
No coronavirus cases in state
INDIANAPOLIS — After a potential novel coronavirus patient in Porter County tested negative, there are currently no suspected cases in Indiana.
However, the Indiana State Department of Health is continuing efforts to educate Hoosiers about the virus that originated in China. The goal to ensure that the public, healthcare providers and local health departments have the latest information to keep themselves and their communities healthy, according to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
Police rescue man who jumped in river
SEYMOUR — Video shows a police officer imploring a man not to enter an icy river.
The wanted man was trying to make a getaway into the White River. The officer’s body camera video recorded Jeremy Dillman wading in the water.
After a few feet of swimming, the man grabs a log. A rescue team had to use a boat to save him.
Woman pleads guilty in scalding
HAMMOND — A northwestern Indiana woman faces at least three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to scalding her toddler.
Cristiana Mendez, 23, of Hammond, pleaded guilty on Thursday to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, prosecutors dropped several other counts, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Associated Press
