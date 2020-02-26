BRIEFS
Pendleton calls special meeting
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
On the agenda are an ordinance to amend a zoning map regarding Foster Park planned unit development and an ordinance to eliminate the position of director of public works.
Police: Man admits killing mother, 91
PORTAGE — A northwestern Indiana man was charged with murder Tuesday after police said he admitted killing his 91-year-old mother.
Charles H. Trumble, 59, of Portage called 911 Sunday evening and told a dispatcher he had just killed the woman, Portage police said.
A motive for the attack remains unclear, police said.
School to fine students for vaping
MISHAWAKA — An Indiana high school is cracking down on students who vape.
Mishawaka High School enacted a policy this year allowing resource officers to issue tickets to students caught vaping at least twice, the South Bend Tribunereported. Violations carry a $145 fine among other consequences.
Foul play suspected after body found
MARION — The Marion Police Department says foul play is suspected after a body was found Tuesday morning.
Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Meridian street.
The Grant County coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Deandre J. Oliver.
Affidavit: Teen admits to killing
INDIANAPOLIS — The 16-year-old accused of murdering a brother and sister in 2019 admitted to the killings in court documents.
Lometreus Sanders is accused of killing Ashlynn Nelson, 15, and Nicholas Nelson, 16. He is being charged as an adult.
He claims Nicholas pointed a gun at him and the two began wrestling. Sanders said he rolled over on the gun and it went off a few times hitting Nicholas. Sanders claims Ashlynn then attacked him and he shot her and then her brother again.
Firefighters receive new technology
CARMEL — A $40,000 increase in the Carmel Fire Department’s budget means every on-duty firefighter now carries new technology with them.
“This is a safety issue for our firefighters,” said Kevin “Woody” Rider, a Carmel city councilman who helped secure the funds for new thermal imaging cameras. “If they were to get separated in a fire, having this attached to their turnout gear could be life-saving.”
Staff, Associated Press, WTHR
