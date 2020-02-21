Regulators: Drivers’ deaths not reported
GARY — State regulators have fined two Gary pizza parlors for failing to report the on-the-job shooting deaths of two delivery drivers slain last fall during armed robberies in the northwestern Indiana city.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Rico’s Pizza $750 and Luigi’s Pizzeria $1,500 for not reporting the shooting deaths. Under the law, any employee death that results from “a work-related incident” must be reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Chicago-area art festival moving
EVANSTON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago arts festival that’s been conducted for nearly a half-century is moving to northwestern Indiana following a dispute with Evanston officials, organizers said.
The Custer Fair’s move to Whiting comes after Evanston officials sabotaged the event’s attendance numbers last year, leaving the street fair in debt to the city, said Tammy Szostek, who organizes the festival with her husband, Steve. She said the move to Indiana was driven by that debt and new fees imposed by Evanston.
Vincennes couple back in U.S.
VINCENNES — Two local residents are among the more than 300 American cruise ship passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, being quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights overnight.
Jim and Linda Levell posted to social media they had touched down at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship by U.S. officials. The Levells had been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan on board the Diamond Princess since early this month amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Foundation to protect parks, trails
NEWBURGH — To preserve and maintain the scenic spaces in the Newburgh area, the Warrick Parks Foundation announced its official launch Tuesday.
Executive Director Laurel Meny said the new non-profit will focus on raising funds to maintain the county’s parks and trails through upcoming fundraising events and donations from patrons of the organization. The foundation was created with the support of Warrick Trails, an organization responsible for building and finding a trail system that interconnects neighborhoods, schools and parks throughout the area.
Appeals court upholds conviction
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals this week upheld the murder conviction the man who gunned down 82-year-old John Clements as Clements went outside to get his mail at his Zionsville home in 2016.
Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid in April sentenced Damoine Wilcoxson, 23, of Indianapolis, to 65 years in prison for the murder of Clements, who was the caretaker of his disabled wife. Wilcoxson’s attorney, Deborah K. Smith of Thorntown, argued that the court abused its discretion when admitting evidence of Wilcoxson’s prior bad acts and when sentencing him.
The ICA ruled that Wilcoxson did not properly object to the challenged evidence during trial and therefore waived the issue of whether the court abused its discretion in admitting the challenged evidence.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.