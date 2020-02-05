BRIEFS
Lanane, Wright at Legislative Update
MUNCIE — The League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware will host a Legislative Update from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Library, 1700 W. McGalliard Road.
State legislators attending include Rep. Sue Errington, Muncie, House District 34; Rep. Melanie Wright, Yorktown, House District 35; and Sen. Tim Lanane, Anderson, Senate District 25. The update will discuss legislation that has passed, pending items, and a brief question-and-answer session with those in attendance.
Additional questions may be directed to the League of Women Voters Muncie-Delaware by emailing administrator at: admin@lwvmunciedelaware.org.
Candidates debate cannabis issue
KOKOMO — The first-ever Indiana 5th District Congressional Cannabis Debate will be held Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
“We the People” has organized this event to find out where candidates stand on the issues of cannabis in Indiana. Organizers said two Republicans and two Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives are planning to attend. The final two candidates are to be announced who will be on stage to address the public on cannabis.
The event is free to the public. Entertainment will be provided along with free fountain drinks. The doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
Plumbing, materials plant to close
FORT WAYNE — A plumbing and building materials manufacturer is closing its Fort Wayne plant, costing 116 northeastern Indiana workers their jobs.
Davison, Michigan-based Genova Products Inc. said it will cease operations on or before Feb. 10 at the plant, according to a required notice sent last week to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.
Boat firm moving work to Indiana
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A pontoon boat company plans to close its Iowa plant and move production to an Indiana location, officials said.
About 45 employees will lose their jobs at the Misty Harbor plant in Fort Dodge, The Messenger reported.
Jeff Miller, president of Misty Harbor, said the work done in Fort Dodge will be moved to the Bristol, Indiana, plant to “optimize operational efficiency and reduce logistic costs.”
Senator drops push for pot prosecutions
INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican state senator has dropped a proposal attacking what he called “social justice prosecution” by empowering Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases that local authorities decide they won’t pursue.
The proposal followed the Indianapolis prosecutor’s new policy of not pressing charges for possessing small amounts of marijuana as Republicans who control the Statehouse remain firm against marijuana legalization as has happened in Michigan and Illinois.
Associated Press
