Cummins’ Wuhan plants stay closed
COLUMBUS — Cummins Inc. has extended facility shutdowns at its Hubei Province facilities in China and is continuing a company-wide travel ban to that area as health officials continue to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.
Columbus-based Cummins has 10 facilities in Hubei Province, including its capital, Wuhan, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus, now known as COVID-19.
Cummins facilities in other parts of China that were previously on an extended shutdown resumed operations between Feb. 6 and 13, company spokesman Jon Mills said.
School board OKs adding referendum
BENTON COUNTY – This May, residents living inside Benton Community School Corp.’s district will have the opportunity on their ballots to vote for or against an operating levy referendum to support the school corporation.
Benton Community School Corp. has an annual structural deficit approaching $2 million, due to declining student enrollment and the state aid not keeping pace with inflation, according to a release, and without additional revenue, the district will have to make $2 million in budget cuts over the next two years.
If passed, Benton Community School Corp. would join neighboring school corporations that have enacted a similar operating referendum.
In Benton County, the referendum would be for an operating levy up to 31 cents per $100 of property tax at assessed value.
McCordsville OKs town center plan
McCORDSVILLE — Officials in McCordsville have approved a plan that will guide them through the development of a town center over the coming years.
The Town Council voted Tuesday to adopt the plan, which calls for commercial, residential, mixed-use and community space developments on more than 100 acres east of Mount Comfort Road and south of Indiana 67. Officials expect it to develop over the next two to three decades with early estimates placing public investment at $42 million and private investment at $173 million.
Ryan Crum, director of planning and building for McCordsville, said the plan is structured to guide a long-term vision.
The town center plan outlines more than 900,000 square feet of building space, more than 840 residential units and more than 2,000 parking spaces.
Mine share donated to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — A retired investment adviser has donated a stake in a Canadian nickel mining operation to Purdue University that could eventually produce a big windfall for the school.
Allyn Knoche, a 1956 Purdue graduate, donated a 1% stake in a mine owned by FPX Nickel, a Vancouver-based company. Revenue from that share will be divided equally between Knoche’s son, his stepson and Purdue’s Krannert School of Management, in a charitable trust managed by the Purdue Research Foundation.
Krannert, which is Purdue’s business school, will receive the son and stepson’s shares when they die
HSPA, Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.