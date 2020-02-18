Man arrested on rape warrant
ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested by the Pendleton District All Crimes Policing Team late Friday night on a felony warrant for Level 3 felony rape out of Hamilton County.
Dominick D. L. Conley, 18, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and lodged in the Hamilton County Jail. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Hamilton County in late November 2019, with a victim that was under the age of 18 at the time.
Man killed in crash identified
NOBLESVILLE — The identity of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Indiana 32 and Cyntheanne Road has been released.
Terry Pyle, 68, died at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Pyle was traveling westbound on Ind. 32 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Pyle was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe a medical issue may have contributed to the accident.
Purdue tuition freeze to continue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s tuition freeze will continue for a ninth year, the Indiana school’s president told alumni this weekend.
President Mitch Daniels announced Saturday that Purdue’s tuition and fees will remain at current levels into the 2021 school year. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the university’s tuition and fees are at $9,992 a year for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students.
Chase ends in apparent suicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating an overnight chase that ended in the suspect’s death as an apparent suicide.
The pursuit took place on the south side early Monday morning after a traffic stop. Officers say the male driver took off from the stop on South East Street near Sumner Avenue and led them west to Interstate 65 and Keystone Avenue. That’s where police say they approached the vehicle and found the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deer surprises shoppers at store
ZIONSVILLE — A frantic deer surprised shoppers at a Kroger store Saturday.
The deer entered the store through the front door and sustained minor injuries as it ran into things inside the store. It was eventually able to escape the store on its own, but not before customers shared its antics on social media.
Staff and wire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.