Frankton under boil water advisory
FRANKTON — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers of the town of Frankton from Madison Street south to town limits, effective immediately due to a water main break on Grant Street.
Once water has been restored, the advisory will remain in effect until a 24-hour, satisfactory water sample is obtained.
Water that will be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a boil for five minutes before using.
Panel backs limits on cellphone use
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to ban drivers from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads is advancing in the state Legislature.
A state Senate committee voted 8-1 Tuesday to endorse the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. It would broaden the state’s current ban on texting while driving that officials say is unenforceable and doesn’t include actions such as emailing and using Snapchat or other apps.
DNR: fish kill likely ‘a natural event’
PORTAGE — About 200 fish that were found dead Sunday in a northwestern Indiana river likely died due to natural causes, state wildlife officials said.
The shad were found near a Portage, Indiana, marina along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River and all indications point to the fish dying from “a natural event,” said James Brindle, communications director for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Police: ‘Crime Pays’ man back in jail
TERRE HAUTE — Local police say Donald P. Murray is back in jail. Murray, 38, of Terre Haute, got national attention late last year for his booking photo — he has ‘Crime Pays’ tattooed across his forehead — which was taken after his arrest in connection with a police chase.
This time, Murray was arrested Monday morning after a short police pursuit, according to THPD.
Exhibit focuses on quilt making
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ Eiteljorg Museum is continuing a year of exhibits honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a feature on quilts and the stories they tell.
The exhibit opening March 7 highlights quilts made by women from the early 1800s to the present day.
