Coroner candidate has campaign event
LAPEL — A meet-and-greet with Republican candidate for coroner, Noah Bozell, is planned Saturday at 3 p.m. at The Station, 1020 N. Main St., Lapel (just north of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home).
There will be food, music and fellowship.
Public input sought on vote centers
ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board will conduct a meeting to get public input on the proposed vote centers to be used in county elections starting with the May 5 primary.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Miami Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sullivan County crash injures 2
TERRE HAUTE — Two southern Indiana women were seriously injured in a Saturday morning crash on Indiana 159 near Sullivan County Road 600 South.
Preliminary investigation showed a 2003 Mercury was being driven by Destany Osborne, 20, of Tell City, and that vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Both Osborne and her passenger — McKenzie Dunn, 20, of Velpen — were seriously injured; both were taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Police seek burglars who stole semi
TERRE HAUTE — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying burglary suspects.
On Wednesday, a man told police his International semi-tractor had been stolen from a warehouse in northern Vigo County.
The burglars dismantled the semi-tractor and used a nearby forklift to load the parts onto two trailers, which were being hauled by their pickup trucks. The thieves spent several hours at the location and left about 8:43 a.m. heading north onto 13th Street.
Suspect shot after struggle with officerLAWRENCE — Lawrence police say an officer shot a possible theft suspect at the end of a chase Tuesday.
Police began chasing the suspect near 56th and Post road after a 911 call reporting a theft at a Pendleton Pike business. Police say during the struggle an officer fired a shot or shots striking the suspect.
Medics transported the suspect to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.
Road rage case goes to trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Dombrowski, 22, goes to trial in a Marion County court Wednesday. He’s charged with felony 6 battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
James Yacconi spent a week in the hospital last March with his jaw broken in two places. The Army veteran said he’s feeling much better, though still on meds and still getting bills totaling close to $32,000.
Yacconi said he wants to see Domwbrowksi “taken away in handcuffs and going to jail.”
Parents concerned about school safety
INDIANAPOLIS — Parents in Decatur Township question whether their child’s school is safe. School leaders at the Decatur Elementary Learning Center say four educators developed various types of tumors since 2018. One of them was cancerous.
Out of precaution, school leaders hired an Avon-based independent environmental, health and safety firm, PH2, LLC, to investigate.
CNHI and WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.