Woman accused of biting trooper
VIGO COUNTY — A 38-year-old Indiana woman allegedly bit a state trooper after a traffic stop that also resulted in a separate drunk driving arrest, authorities said.
Daphney Allen, 38, was a front seat passenger in an SUV stopped Friday evening for running a stop sign in Vigo County. The driver, 51-year-old William A. Roberts, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. There were three children under age 10 in the vehicle, authorities said.
Allen allegedly refused to identify herself to police and locked the door. Later, she was handcuffed and escorted to a trooper’s car where she allegedly broke equipment and bit the trooper’s arm when he tried to put a safety belt on her.
Allen faces battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and neglect of dependents, among other charges. Roberts was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, neglect of a dependent and other charges.
Off-duty officer arrested on DWI
PLAINFIELD — An off-duty Plainfield police officer responding to an emergency call has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk, authorities said.
Patrick Tucker, 33, was among several officers responding to a situation Friday, according to the Plainfield Police Department.
A fellow officer noticed “signs of possible alcohol impairment.” Tucker was removed from the scene, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and booked into county jail Friday evening. He was released early Saturday.
Man in stolen SUV strikes car
MISHAWAKA — A motorist was killed in northwestern Indiana after a car was struck by a stolen SUV whose driver was fleeing police.
A state trooper attempted to pull over the SUV about 7:30 p.m. Friday after seeing it travel about 99 mph near the Elkhart and St. Joseph county line, state police said.
The SUV continued into Elkhart, where city officers joined the pursuit into St. Joseph County.
As the officers stopped at an intersection to allow traffic to clear the SUV’s driver ran a stoplight and crashed into a Toyota Camry in Mishawaka, according to state police.
The Camry’s driver was killed and a passenger in the car was hurt.
The driver of the SUV ran from the crash and escaped, but three of his passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.