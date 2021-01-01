ISHD dashboard reports on vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Health Department is keeping the public informed on how many Hoosiers have received vaccines to fight against COVID-19. The newly released dashboard will be updated each Wednesday at noon.
The dashboard shows the number of people who got vaccinated in the last week, the total number of people who have been vaccinated, a county-by-county breakdown of those numbers and demographics.
As of Dec. 30, more than 75,000 Hoosiers have received the first dose. Nobody has been fully vaccinated yet, because vaccination requires two doses.
Plant wall falls, killing a worker
MARION — A worker at a General Motors plant in northeastern Indiana died after he was hit by a metal wall that toppled onto him when it was struck by a forklift, police said.
The Marion Police Department said Mark McKnight of Gas City died Wednesday morning at GM’s stamping and sheet metal plant in Marion, WANE-TV reported. McKnight, 57, was working on electrical conduit located near a floor-to-ceiling wall made of metal tubing welded together when another employee backed a forklift into the wall as it was being moved, police said, citing a GM official.
The wall, which was not secured to the floor or a connecting wall beam, then fell over and McKnight was unable to avoid being struck by it, police said.
One dead in double shooting
GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday night.
They were called to a shooting near 7900 E. 700 South around 10:19 p.m. and found two people shot.
An 18-year-old woman died, and an 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
Man dies in silo collapse
MOORESVILLE — Multiple departments responded to try to rescue a man trapped during a silo collapse.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Stephen M. Crocker of Martinsville had pulled his truck up under the silo to load up with the corn. He had stepped out of the truck when the silo had a catastrophic collapse, pinning him between the truck and the silo.
Several area departments responded to try to rescue Crocker, but he had died.
Abortion law goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — A new law goes into effect today in Indiana requiring ultrasounds at least 18 hours before a woman undergoes an abortion.
The battle over the law dates back to July of 2016 when it first took effect. A lawsuit filed then against state and local officials contended the provision was unconstitutional because it placed an undue burden on women’s right to obtain an abortion.
