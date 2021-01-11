Inmates allege dirty conditions
TERRE HAUTE — Seven inmates at a western Indiana county’s jail are suing the sheriff and the jail, accusing officials of allowing unsanitary conditions and failing to protect inmates from the coronavirus.
The Vigo County Jail inmates filed their federal lawsuits in December as letters with the U.S. District Court in Terre Haute that ask the court to intervene for the health of the inmates.
Some of the inmates complain about a lack of cleaning supplies for inmates, poor food quality, jail mold problems and other sanitary issues.
But four of the inmates’ letters address an early December COVID-19 outbreak at the jail during which more than 100 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, the Tribune-Star reported.
New campaign, and logo, for GM
DETROIT — General Motors is changing its corporate logo and launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign to reshape its image as clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of gas-powered pickups and SUVs.
The 112-year-old Detroit automaker has promised to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025 and said Friday that the new campaign will highlight its progressive vision for the future.
GM is scrapping its old square blue logo and replacing it with a lower case gm surrounded by rounded corners. The company says it’s the biggest change to its logo since 1964. The ‘m’ in the logo is underlined to look more like an electrical plug.
Neighborhoods scan license plates
INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners associations across Indianapolis are increasingly partnering with private companies to surveil their neighborhoods with automated license plate readers.
Georgia-based Flock Safety and California-based Vigilant Solutions are among companies that for years have provided the technology to law enforcement agencies, enabling them to identify, catalog and distribute any passing vehicle’s model, color and license plate number.
Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley said motorists should not see cause for alarm.
“People make a false assumption that we want Big Brother to exist,” he said. “But we believe there’s a world where we can have privacy and safety. We don’t believe there has to be a trade-off.”
Associated Press
