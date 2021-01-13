Adams Township boards set meetings
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams Township Board will meet the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
The Fire Protection Territory Board will meet the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., also at the fire station.
Prisoner taking out the trash flees jail
GREENFIELD — Police continued to search Tuesday for an Indianapolis man who escaped from a central Indiana county’s jail as he was taking trash to dumpsters behind the jail building.
Tyrell Deshawn White, 22, was being supervised by jail officers but was not in restraints when he escaped on foot about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hancock County Jail, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Police urged the public should use extreme caution and call authorities immediately if they see White because he is known to be armed and dangerous.
White had been at the jail since his July arrest in Fortville. He was awaiting trial on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, automobile theft, driving while suspended with a previous conviction and providing false information during his initial arrest.
Missing man’s remains ID’d
WASHINGTON — Human remains found last fall in southwestern Indiana have been identified as those of a 72-year-old man whose 2019 disappearance prompted weeks of searches in a rural area.
The University of Indianapolis’ anthropology department analyzed the remains and used DNA to confirm that they are those of Dan Grannan, said Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison.
Grannan went missing in August 2019, prompting weeks of fruitless searches for him in and around a rural area of Daviess County where he lived near the unincorporated community of Maysville.
Officer arrested for battery, misconduct
COLUMBUS — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested Tuesday on felony battery and official misconduct charges for allegedly slugging a handcuffed suspect in the rear of a patrol vehicle, Indiana State Police said.
Officer John Velten, a 14-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, was arrested when he turned himself in to detectives at the Bartholomew County Jail, state police said.
Veltren last June 16 arrested a man after responding to a fight, police said. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, the suspect began hitting his head against the interior of the police vehicle. Veltren struck the suspect with his fist while the suspect was still handcuffed inside of the vehicle.
Staff and Associated Press
