Police investigating death of inmate
LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police were investigating Sunday after a 72-year-old Cass County Jail inmate died.
Police said a correctional officer found Clyde Davis unconscious and not breathing Saturday in his cell. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy was pending.
“There were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis’s body,” said a news release from Indiana State Police. “An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.”
Couple die 1 day apart of COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman who were married for more than three decades died one day apart from COVID-19.
Ernest “Ronald” and Ann Wilkins, ages 66 and 59, were married for 33 years. Friends and family described their deep connection and said they had been planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to WRTV-TV.
Both contracted COVID-19 in December, were hospitalized and put on ventilators. Ronald died Jan. 8 and Ann, a former Indianapolis school teacher, died the following day.
Man charged in slaying, assaults
HAMMOND — A 54-year-old northwestern Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a slaying and sexual assaults that occurred about two decades ago in Ohio.
Kenneth Marshall was arrested Friday outside his Hammond home after a DNA sample matched DNA from the Ohio cases, Hammond police told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
A 19-year-old woman was raped and slain in her Toledo apartment in April 2000. That August, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped as she walked through a parking lot. A 13-year-old girl was abducted in October 2000 at a bus stop and raped.
The most recent DNA sample was taken following Hammond’s arrest in November in Lake County.
Bill pushes popcorn as state snack
INDIANAPOLIS — A state lawmaker wants his colleagues to honor Indiana’s big popcorn crop by making the grain the state’s official snack.
Legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Ron Grooms of Jeffersonville would designate Indiana-grown popcorn as the Hoosier state’s official snack, adding it to other state symbols such as the state bird — the cardinal — and the state insect, the firefly, The Journal Gazette reported.
Grooms’ bill says Indiana ranks second in the nation – behind Nebraska – in popcorn production, with Hoosier farmers growing nearly 500 million pounds of popcorn every year, bringing jobs to the state.
“Whereas Purdue University plant breeders helped pioneer popcorn breeding in the late 1930s and early 1940s, and those varieties were used by Orville Redenbacher and others in the industry today,” his measure reads.
