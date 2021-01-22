Police: ‘Joke’ led to deadly crash
VALPARAISO — A car crash that killed a northwest Indiana teenager occurred after the front seat passenger jokingly pushed on the steering wheel just before the car plowed into a utility pole, police said.
The 20-year-old woman passenger “pushed the steering wheel to the left in a joking manner” last Friday, causing the 20-year-old driver to lose control of his car, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department said.
The vehicle went left of northbound U.S. 231’s center line and when the driver tried to regain control the car left the road’s right side, struck a utility pole and rolled into a ditch, police said.
Back seat passenger Ethan Schoonveld, 17, died en route to a hospital, police said.
Biden taps IU prof for No. 2 EPA post
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden nominated an Indiana University law professor to be the second-in-command at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Janet McCabe, a professor of practice at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, has been nominated to be deputy EPA administrator.
The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
McCabe previously served as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation at the EPA under former President Barack Obama from July 2013 to January 2017 and as principal deputy in that office from 2009 to 2013. She also has been air director at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and she has held other environmental policy and management positions at IDEM and in Massachusetts.
Harrison’s old home being restored
VINCENNES — The one-time Indiana home of the nation’s ninth president is getting a $1.2 million restoration that will include sprucing up the more than 200-year-old mansion’s main floor with new windows and porches.
Workers with Columbus, Ohio-based Durable Restoration Company recently started working on Grouseland, the Vincennes residence that was William Henry Harrison’s home when he was governor of the Indiana Territory in the early 19th century. Harrison was elected U.S. president in 1840.
The restoration will focus on the two-story brick home’s first floor, specifically its study and dining room, and include adding exact replicas of the home’s original wood windows, repairing its first-floor fireplaces and adding new, period-appropriate wallpaper.
COVID-19 vaccine arrived thawed
FRANKLIN — A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in a central Indiana county already thawed prompted officials to briefly offer the shots to people not yet eligible for the vaccine.
The Johnson County Health Department and Johnson Memorial Hospital received 957 already thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines late last week. Officials had to act fast because that vaccine can be stored thawed for only up to five days under U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.
The suburban Indianapolis county’s health department briefly opened the vaccine to the general public. While the vaccine eligibility was widened, the goal remained to vaccinate those most at risk, department director Betsy Swearingen said.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.