Buggy crash kills mother, injures 6
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has been killed and her husband and five children hurt after the horse pulling their buggy veered in front of a pickup truck, just north of the Indiana state line.
Barbara Jo Schwartz, 39, died at an Indiana hospital following the 8:50 a.m. Friday crash in Algansee Township, according to Branch County sheriff’s deputies.
The family was thrown from the buggy that struck the fender of the pickup.
Tribal gaming could expand
SOUTH BEND — The tribal casino in South Bend could become a full-fledged competitor to Indiana’s other casinos later this year under a deal reached between state officials and the tribe.
The Four Winds South Bend Casino owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has been limited under federal law to only electronic games since it opened in January 2018. The agreement finalized this past week would allow the addition of live table games such as blackjack and roulette, slot machines and sports betting.
In exchange, the Dowagiac, Michigan-based tribe would pay 8% of its slot machine winnings to the state and continue its 2% payments to the city of South Bend. That total, however, will remain be far below the 25% tax rate paid last year on total winnings by Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos.
The 20-year agreement signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Pokagon Chairman Matthew Wesaw still needs approval from the Indiana Legislature before it takes effect.
Earlham, Ivy Tech reach agreement
RICHMOND — Earlham College has reached an agreement that will allow Ivy Tech Community College graduates to transfer full two-year credits from six eligible degree programs to the eastern Indiana school.
The new agreement marks the first partnership of its kind in the history of the Richmond-based liberal arts school, the (Richmond) Palladium-Item reported.
The six associate degrees now available at Earlham for credit transfers are in biology, chemistry, computer science, business administration, psychology and human services. The two colleges plan to expand the program if it’s a success.
Associated Press
County eyes outreach on plants ban
VINCENNES — Officials in a southwestern Indiana county that became the first in the state to ban the sale of invasive plants are hoping to expand their outreach efforts this year to landscaping and home improvement businesses.
Knox County officials approved a county’s invasive species ordinance in August 2018 that became Indiana’s first regulations on terrestrial invasive plants, such as English Ivy and burning bush.
That measure prevents the sale, trade and import of more than 60 invasive plant species in the county, and put Knox County at the forefront of Indiana’s native plant species conservation efforts.
Since the ordinance took effect in January 2020, it has prevented nearly 900 invasive plants from being sold and planted in the county, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial reported.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.