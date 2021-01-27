Death penalty sought for suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing last year of a 24-year-old Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot as she responded to a domestic violence call.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s office filed the request Tuesday asking for the death penalty against Elliahs Dorsey, 27, who is charged in the April 9, 2020, killing of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath.
Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call involving Dorsey when she was shot to death through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police said.
Dorsey’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 1.
Indiana Guard in D.C. until March
INDIANAPOLIS — About 250 Indiana National Guard soldiers are expected to remain in Washington for about two more months after being sent there to help with security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Eric Holcomb authorized Indiana soldiers going to Washington on Jan. 13.
More than 400 of the Indiana soldiers arrived back Monday night at the Guard’s Camp Atterbury after assisting with crowd and traffic control at the National Mall and near the White House, the Indiana Guard said.
Man gets 35 years for shooting in store
FORT WAYNE — A judge has sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for shooting another man three times inside a Kroger supermarket in Fort Wayne.
Marr Brown, 33, learned his punishment Monday after a jury in November convicted him of attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the Dec. 19, 2018, shooting at a Kroger store on Fort Wayne’s north side.
Brown had argued he shot James Walker, 48, because he thought Walker was going to kill him.
Allen Superior Court Judge David M. Zent also ordered Brown to pay $38,400 in restitution and to stay away from Walker, The Journal Gazette reported.
Indiana woman killed in bus crash
A tour bus that rolled over last week at the Grand Canyon, killing one person and injuring others, was operated by a Las Vegas company that offers tours guided by comedians, authorities said Monday.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified Shelley Ann Voges, 53, of Boonville, Indiana, as the person who died in the crash in a remote area Friday.
More than 40 people were on the bus operated by tour company Comedy On Deck. Three who were critically injured are now listed in stable condition. Forty other passengers were treated and released from an Arizona hospital.
Probe: Man killed daughters, himself
GOSHEN — The December deaths of a northern Indiana man and his two teenager daughters found fatally shot in a home have been ruled a murder-suicide, prosecutors said.
Evidence showed that Jeffrey Marvin, 47, fatally shot his daughters — Lexis, 18, and Haley, 15 — and then himself several days before their bodies were found Dec. 18 in an Elkhart County home.
Elkhart County officers were dispatched to the home, located between Elkhart and Goshen, on Dec. 18 for a welfare check after no one had heard from Marvin or his daughters for several days.
