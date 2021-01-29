Revolving Loan Fund
meeting virtual
ANDERSON — A public meeting of the Revolving Loan Fund Board will be held Monday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held remotely and electronically. Access to the meeting is available to the public; meeting login information can be found on the city website www.cityofanderson.com.
Passport Fair at local post office
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Post Office, 137 W. State St., will host a passport fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
It costs $145 total for adults (16 years and older) with a separate payment of $35 to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee, and $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee. For persons under 16, the total cost is $105, which includes $25 to the Postal Service for the processing fee, and $80 to the State Department.
For expedited passport service, add $60 for each application, payable to the State Department. In these instances, the applicant will also have overnight (Express Mail) delivery costs payable to the Postal Service.
In addition to providing the passport application process, a Postal Service employee will be available to take photos, which cost $15. The application must be paid with cash or check. Credit or debit cards, as well as cash or checks, may be used to cover the cost of photos and the acceptance fee.
Plainclothes officer witnesses gunfight
INDIANAPOLIS — A plainclothes officer saw two men shooting at each other at an Indianapolis intersection just before 1 p.m. Thursday also opened fire, police said.
The two men, ages 19 and 44, later were found injured, but it was not clear who shot them, Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said.
The officer was in an unmarked car and stopped at the intersection when the men each got out of their trucks and began shooting at each other, Bailey said. The officer got out of his car and fired his weapon at the men. The two men then got back into their trucks and drove away. The officer followed one before losing sight of him.
Whitcomb vying for Dem Party position
INDIANAPOLIS — The daughter of a former Indiana Republican governor wants to become the state Democratic Party’s next leader.
Trish Whitcomb announced Wednesday her bid to replace state Democratic Chairman John Zody, who announced in November he wouldn’t seek reelection to the position he’s held for eight years.
Whitcomb’s political work includes being manager in 2012 for Democrat Glena Ritz’s campaign that unexpectedly won the state schools superintendent’s race. She is a daughter of Ed Whitcomb, who was governor in 1969-73 and died in 2016.
Another possible candidate is Mike Schmuhl, who was the campaign manager of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.
The state Democratic central committee is scheduled to vote on a new party leader in March.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.