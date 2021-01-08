3rd man arrested in death of ISU student
TERRE HAUTE — Police arrested a third man Thursday in a September shooting at an off-campus party that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.
Darius Jovan Jenkins, 26, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on a warrant for criminal recklessness, the Tribune-Star reported. He was being held without bond.
Valentina Delva, of Indianapolis, was shot as she rode in a car leaving the Terre Haute party around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Two men were wounded.
Jenkins was an Indiana State student at the time of the shooting but has since graduated. Two other students also have also been charged with criminal recklessness in the shooting. The criminal cases of Wesley Meadows of Gary and David Farrell of Terre Haute remain pending.
Overnight stays banned in city park
BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington is banning homeless people from staying overnight in a downtown park.
A new sign posted at Seminary Park reminds people it’s illegal to stay there overnight and tells them they have until Monday to vacate the space, The Herald Times reported.
The sign lists the phone numbers and addresses of seven local social service agencies that provide free lodging.
Earlier this week, 25 tents were pitched on a hill in the park.
Ex-ND assistant charged: voyeurism
SOUTH BEND — A former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.
The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers’ relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. He also is accused of hitting one of the women in the face during a fight in his car in July.
Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors. A warrant for Ayers’ arrest was issued Tuesday.
Man sentenced for threats to ex-wife
TAMPA, Fla. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to four years and 10 months in federal prison for threatening his ex-wife over several years and mailing a dead rat to her Florida home.
Romney Christopher Ellis, 57, was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in April to making interstate threats and mailing injurious articles.
According to a criminal complaint, Ellis had engaged in a four-year-long campaign of harassment against his ex-wife, who lives in Tampa, through text messages, photographs, videos and mailings.
Associated Press
Woman pleads guilty to climbing monument
KEYSTONE, S.D. — An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to climbing Mount Rushmore, a federal violation.
Molly Venderley, 20, entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Rapid City, South Dakota Monday. Two other misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Venderley, from Bloomington, Indiana, was fined $1,250 after entering her plea, the Rapid City Journal reported.
A report from a park ranger said Venderley told him she climbed in the dark Sunday because she knew it was against the law to scale the monument and knew the park was closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.