Third House session planned for Monday
ANDERSON — The next Third House Legislative Review is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The meeting offers a chance for residents to learn about bills currently in committee during the legislative session, which bills are likely to be advanced for voting and which are likely to pass.
The Legislative Reviews are sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Anderson Public Library. Light refreshments will be served.
Tough tobacco penalties backed
INDIANAPOLIS — Tougher penalties for Indiana stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 are on their way to becoming law.
The Indiana Senate voted 38-9 Thursday in favor of a proposal that would triple possible retailer fines to between $600 and $3,000 based on number of violations in a six-month period. House members on Tuesday approved a separate bill with different retailer penalties that also includes increasing Indiana’s minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with a new federal law.
Outdoor recreation 5-year plan availableINDIANAPOLIS — The latest in a long line of five-year plans to help determine the future public outdoor recreation needs of all Indiana residents and plan for that future is available from the Department of Natural Resources.
Just as similar organizations in other states, the Indiana DNR is required to create a comprehensive state-level outdoor recreation plan every five years. This planning process keeps Indiana eligible to obtain funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund that DNR then re-grants to park boards in counties, townships, cities and towns.
County mulls gun ‘sanctuary’ status
COLUMBUS — Gun-rights activists are asking local officials to pass an ordinance following in the footsteps of Jennings County to make Bartholomew County a “sanctuary” protecting Second Amendment rights.
The group, called the Bartholomew County Indiana 2A United Sanctuary, has sent a draft of a proposed ordinance to the Bartholomew County commissioners, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop, said Chris Imel of Ladoga in Montgomery County. Imel is the group’s organizer and a former Bartholomew County deputy coroner, serving in 2017.
Paper ballots for Brown County
NASHVILLE — In 2020 elections, Brown County voters will encounter a new, but familiar way to vote: on paper ballots.
The Brown County Commissioners and the Brown County Election Board approved a voting machine vendor that uses a combination of paper and electronic equipment to record votes. Voters will mark their choices with a pen on a paper ballot; then, those ballots will be scanned into an electronic “optical scan” machine to record the votes.
Associated Press and HSPA News Service
