Man gets 55 years for stabbing death
SOUTH BEND — A 26-year-old man in South Bend was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley on Wednesday also sentenced Marshun Lloyd to 10 years of probation in what she called, “an act of hate, an act of savagery,” according to the South Bend Tribune.
Jackie, Tito return to Gary school
GARY — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, to watch students perform at a school the siblings last visited nearly a half-century ago.
Jackie and Tito Jackson dropped by Gary’s West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday for a tour of its performing arts classrooms and to see students demonstrate their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics.
2 dead in shooting in northeast Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have died in a shooting on Indianapolis’ northeast side, WTHR reported Thursday.
IMPD officers responded to the incident just after 11 a.m. on East Irwin Avenue.
Police found two people dead inside an SUV. The SUV had evidence of multiple shots fired into the passenger side window.
GOP holds fast: No cash to schools
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans are remaining firm against Democratic proposals for using an unexpected jump in state revenue to increase school funding this year.
The Indiana House voted along party lines Thursday in rejecting amendments from Democrats to a spending bill being fast-tracked by Republicans that directs $291 million to paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college campus construction projects.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislators maintain that approach will save the state at least $130 million in long-term interest payments and that more can be done about the state’s lagging teacher pay in 2021 when a new two-year budget is written.
Man smashes old doorway in court
COLUMBUS — A man who yelled obscenities at a southern Indiana judge who sentenced him on drug-dealing charges smashed an “irreplaceable” 19th-century glass doorway as he was being led from court, authorities said.
Jermaine Ford, 33, went on a obscenity-laced verbal tirade inside a courtroom at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Wednesday, threatening to beat up the judge who had just sentenced him to 22 years in prison on a methamphetamine dealing conviction.
Ford’s anger continued as he was being led away by two deputies, when he either used his shoulder or foot to swing a courtroom door so hard into a wall that its glass panel shattered, scattering shards of thick glass into a hallway, said Bartholomew Superior Court Judge James Worton.
Associated Press and WTHR
