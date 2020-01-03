Public Defender Board meeting set
ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hearing Room C at the Madison County Government Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a new public defender in CHINS Court.
Bus safety program nets 2,700 tickets
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana police department issued nearly 2,700 tickets and 1,400 warnings for unsafe driving around school bus stops and routes during a two-month enforcement program, state officials announced Thursday.
The program funded additional patrols by nearly 40 police departments aimed at improving school bus safety, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said. Those citations issued during the first two months of the 2019-20 school year included 453 bus stop-arm violations and 1,239 for speeding.
Crash into pond killed two kids
MISHAWAKA — A northern Indiana woman whose minivan plunged into a retention pond, killing two of her three children on New Year’s Eve, missed a curve on an icy road just before that crash, officials said Thursday.
Brooke Natalie Kleven, 31, and her 3-month-old daughter, Hendrix Kleven, both remained in critical condition following Tuesday afternoon’s crash, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said. But the Granger woman’s 4-year-old son, James Kleven, and her 2-year-old daughter, Natalie Kleven, died at a local hospital, prosecutors said.
Indy homicides decreased in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking at homicide data for 2019, WTHR reports.
The number of homicides — both intentional (murders) and unintentional (self-defense, defense of others noncriminal) — decreased in 2019. There were 152 intentional homicides in 2019, compared to 158 in 2018.
In 2019, there were 171 total homicides, compared to 178 in 2018.
Police seeking 4 accused of theft
NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify four people in the theft of iPads from Walmart, according to WTHR, news gathering partner of The Herald Bulletin.
Police say four men went to the Walmart on Clover Road on Saturday and asked about purchasing two iPads. The salesperson took the iPads from a locked cabinet and put them on the counter. Shortly after, the men grabbed the items and ran out of the store.
Police chase ends in crash
PLAINFIELD — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck being chased by police hit another car, WTHR reported.
Police say the suspect then ran from the crash scene into a nearby wooded area near U.S. 40 and Raceway Road.
Police later caught the suspect without incident.
Charges filed in vandalism
CARMEL — A group of juveniles are now charged with vandalizing the Carmel Christkindlmarkt in early December. The suspects all face criminal mischief and theft charges.
Associated Press and WTHR
