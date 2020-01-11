Stretch of 38th St. closed Monday
ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has announced that 38th Street will be closed from Virgil Cook Boulevard east to Rangeline Road on Monday while the Water Department works in the area.
Drivers are being asked to find alternate travel routes during the closure.
Agency director to challenge AG
INDIANAPOLIS — The head of the Indiana Department of Revenue has decided to challenge embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s bid seeking the Republican nomination for the office.
Adam Krupp told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette he would resign as the revenue department’s commissioner by the end of January to run full-time for attorney general. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Krupp to the position in 2017 after he was an attorney in then-Gov. Mike Pence’s office.
ICE warrant holds extended 24 hours
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has updated an agreement with federal authorities to hold some criminal suspects with immigration warrants 72 hours, longer than the normal 48 hours at the jail.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced Thursday he has authorized an addendum to part of a federal contract that covers inmates detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cases. He stressed the change is not a bid to round up undocumented immigrants.
County gets help vs. cyberattacks
GREENFIELD — Hancock County will enter into an agreement with the Indiana secretary of state’s office allowing the county to receive free access to software intended to prevent breaches of elections and other government data for three years.
The agreement was approved Jan. 7 by the Hancock County Commissioners. The software has been offered to all 92 Indiana counties after a seven-county pilot program was conducted.
Miami County debates CAFO rules
PERU – A study committee is considering whether to recommend changes to Miami County’s ordinance regulating large-scale animal farms after some residents expressed concerns about a new operation that will house more than 4,600 pigs. Miami County currently has 54 confined animal feeding operations (CAFO).
The county’s ordinance requires that CAFOs be built at least 1,000 feet away from the nearest residence and on at least 10 acres of land zoned for agriculture. But some residents are asking for stricter guidelines that would deter more large-scale animal farms from coming to the county.
10 now running for congressional seat
KOKOMO — A Democratic Gary government affairs manager and a Republican Hammond police officer have entered the race for the U.S. District 1 Congressional seat now held by longtime Rep. Pete Visclosky.
Spencer Lemmons, 29, a Hobart resident and Hammond police officer, announced Wednesday he is running for the seat as a Republican. Democrat Melissa Borom, of Gary, announced the same day that she had launched her campaign for the seat.
The Herald Bulletin, CNHI News Indiana, HSPA News Service and Associated Press
