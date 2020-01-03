Public defender board to meet
ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. in Hearing Room C at the Madison County Government Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a new PD in CHINS Court.
Fuel up for a strong 2020
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Business Association, South Madison Community Foundation and First Merchants Bank invite residents to a morning of motivation to inspire achievement in 2020 from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First Merchants Bank, 100 E. State St.
Three hosts will provide a light networking breakfast and tips from special guest Derick Grant about goal setting and starting the year off right.
Indiana man died in kayaking accident
NILES, Mich. — A man who died after falling from a kayak into a southwestern Michigan river during a New Year's Day excursion with friends has been identified as an Indiana man.
Niles police said Thursday that Jean Claude Mutabazi, 40, of South Bend, was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the St. Joseph River following a four-hour search. The medical examiner’s office is investigating his cause of death.
Over half of state’s schools met feds' expectations
INDIANAPOLIS — Over half of Indiana schools met or exceeded federal academic expectations based on their 2018-19 performance, state education officials said.
Data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education show that over 56 percent of Indiana high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations in the Federal School Accountability Ratings.
Mayor wants Gary schools’ abandoned buildings gone
GARY — The new mayor of Gary wants the city's school corporation to demolish 10 shuttered schools amid growing concerns that they have become havens for crime.
Mayor Jerome Prince directed his building commissioner, Kenneth Williams, to hold a hearing Feb. 3 on the matter, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Friday.
Senator tries to ban vouchers over gay firings
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being backed by the state’s Republican school superintendent.
The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis comes after protests over the firings of gay staff members at two Catholic high schools in Indianapolis because they were in same-sex marriages.
No charges over lobbying contract
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have decided a former Indiana state senator won’t face criminal charges over possible violations of state lobbying laws involving his work with the state's Department of Veterans Affairs.
A Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman told The Indianapolis Star that its investigation of Republican former Sen. Allen Paul didn’t find conduct supporting criminal charges but didn’t elaborate.
