Local Briefs
Official: Frankton water now safe
FRANKTON – The Town of Frankton’s water has been tested and determined to be safe to drink, and a boil order has been lifted, according to Frankton Town Council President Vickie Hart.
Frankton residents were under a boil water advisory over the weekend after the water plant was struck by lightning twice Friday.
Missing tire leads to man’s arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who drove his pickup truck for several miles along Interstate 70 without one of its front tires was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report a shower of sparks coming from the truck.
The motorist who spotted the pickup with bare metal grinding into the pavement late Sunday followed it until state troopers caught up with the truck, State Police Sgt. John Perrine told The Indianapolis Star.
I-69 closure planned for 2021
MARTINSVILLE — State highway officials expect to close a section of the main route between Indianapolis and Bloomington for 10 months in 2021 during work on the next stage of the Interstate 69 extension project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a nearly $165 million contract for upgrading Indiana 37 for six miles through Martinsville as part of the I-69 work. Crews will begin work this year to alternate routes for additional traffic around Martinsville ahead of the highway’s closure, officials said.
Johnson County to get more homes
BARGERSVILLE — Nearly 200 new homes are in the works on the far west side of the county. The proposed subdivision comes at a time when nearby Bargersville has more than 400 new construction homes in development.
Westport Homes wants to build a 197-lot subdivision dubbed Meadows at Belleview. The new neighborhood would be on the northeast corner of Olive Branch Road and Mullinix Road in White River Township.
2 officers wounded; suspect killed
GARY — Two Gary police officers were wounded and a suspect killed during a shootout that occurred as members of a SWAT team attempted to apprehend a suspect.
Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says the officers were shot while assisting the Merrillville Police Department with an investigation at a Gary apartment complex. According to Westerfield, the suspect targeted by the investigation barricaded himself in a residence. After two hours of negotiation, as a Gary police SWAT team attempted to enter the residence the suspect opened fire, striking the two officers. An officer returned fire, killing the shooter.
Associated Press and HSPA News Service
