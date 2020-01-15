BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
Councilman regrets Muslims remarks
KOKOMO — An Indiana city council member who made insulting comments about Muslims on social media in 2015, years before he was elected, said he regrets posting those remarks and did so at a time when he “didn’t understand what Islam actually was.”
Greg Jones, a Republican member of the Kokomo Common Council, posted incendiary remarks about Muslims and their religious beliefs on Facebook in June 2015, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Deaths investigated as murder-suicide
GREENTOWN — Police in Greentown are calling the deaths of two people a murder-suicide, WTHR reported.
Police identified them on Tuesday as Kimberly N. Butler-Wilson, 39, of Sweetser and Timothy W. Glassburn, 42, of Converse.
The investigation led officers to believe Glassburn killed Butler-Wilson before turning the gun on himself.
IMPD investigates deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Lafayette Villas neighborhood near 56th Street and Lafayette Road.
WTHR reported that officers responded to a call for help just before 3:30 a.m. and located Omari Kohn, 24. Medics were called and pronounced him deceased.
Man shot at Kokomo apartments
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man who was shot late Sunday night during an incident is in stable condition, police reported.
Kokomo police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a reported residential entry in progress.
According to a press release, Kris V. Bratton, 49, had entered a residence and been shot in the stomach by the apartment’s renter.
Teen sentenced to 33 years
NEW ALBANY — A New Albany teen convicted of attempted murder was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Braidan Coy was found guilty on Dec. 12 in the stabbing of his friend, John Wheeler. Coy was 17 when he was arrested and charged for stabbing Wheeler, who was 18 at the time, while they were both in the victim’s truck on Feb. 27, 2019.
Wheeler suffered multiple injuries from the attack, which caused a stroke, nerve damage and partial paralysis. At a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Floyd County Superior Court 1, Judge Susan Orth determined that the extent of injuries suffered by the victim and the defendant’s “lack of remorse,” outweighed mitigating factors such as Coy’s age and lack of criminal history.
Associated Press, CNHI and WTHR
Park reopens after explosive device found
RICHMOND — Glen Miller Park is back open in Richmond after police found an explosive device had been detonated near a trash can, WTHR reports.
The discovery led to the ATF being called out to conduct a sweep of the park. No other explosive devices were found.
