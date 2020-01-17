Redistricting topic for One Nation
ANDERSON — Due to many requests, One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host a program about redistricting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
State Sen. Tim Lanane and state Rep. Terri Austin will be the featured speakers.
Following the messages from the speakers, questions and concerns from the audience will be received. Light refreshments will be served and all are invited.
A brief business meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Frankton officials to meet Friday
FRANKTON — The town of Frankton will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at the police station, 108 E. Sigler St., to discuss windmill fund money.
4 schools return to local control
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education is returning three Indianapolis schools and a Gary school to local control, ending state takeovers prompted by students’ poor academic performance.
Members of the State Board of Education voted 6-2 Wednesday to allow Indianapolis Public Schools to regain control this summer of Emma Donnan Middle School and Thomas Carr Howe and Emmerich Manual high schools. Florida-based Charter Schools USA was hired in 2012 to turn around the three schools after the state assumed control of them following six consecutive years of low student scores on standardized exams.
Lawsuit given class-action status
BLOOMINGTON — A judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit alleging an Indiana university breached its contract by provided substandard living assignments to thousands of students staying in residential halls where mold was found.
Circuit Court Judge Holly Harvey’s Monday ruling comes as Indiana University’s residence centers Foster and McNutt are being renovated, where mold was a problem during the 2018-19 school year.
Panel pushes for tougher fines
INDIANAPOLIS — The push to toughen Indiana’s penalties on stores for selling tobacco products to underage customers is facing some questions over whether the proposed fines are too steep.
Members of state Senate’s health committee voted 11-0 on Wednesday to endorse the bill that includes raising the minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with the new federal law.
GM: 1,350 temps to get full-time jobs
DETROIT — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.
The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority and will get improved health care benefits at a low cost, dental and vision benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.
Buttigieg nabs Kuster endorsement
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has nabbed the endorsement of New Hampshire’s lone congresswoman, Rep. Annie Kuster. She said he had the ability to unite the country.
Associated Press
