BRIEFS
Man arrested on child porn charges
SELMA — A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Selma man on possession child pornography charges.
Walter J. Springston, 31, was arrested on 10 counts of Level 6 felony possession of child pornography. The charges stem from images and videos of alleged children under the age of 12 found in the home. Springston was lodged in the Delaware County Jail.
Firefighters rescue 2 from trench
ARCADIA — Firefighters rescued two workers after they became trapped in a central Indiana trench.
Firefighters found the workers trapped from the waist down in a trench just before 6 p.m. Thursday in Arcadia, Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar said.
Sensory bags available at stadium
INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is officially a sensory-inclusive venue, certified by accessibility advocacy group KultureCity.
The stadium is now equipped with sensory bags that will help those who struggle with sensory regulation due to disorders like autism, dementia and PTSD. The bags include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads. Fans who would like a sensory bag can find them at guest services behind section 121.
Muncie man killed in semi crash
MUNCIE — A Muncie man died in a crash involving a semi trailer in southeast Delaware County Thursday night.
Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell confirmed that Thomas Pinkston, 51, was killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Delaware County 534 East, which is south of Prairie Creek Reservoir.
Cornhole tourney comes to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Cornhole Organization will host a regional tournament in Indianapolis on Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Marine Barracks on the city’s east side.
The organization is in its 15th season with world rankings and those aiming to qualify for the Cornhole World Championships each July.
Circle lights coming down
INDIANAPOLIS — The 52 strands of lights that comprise the Circle of Light decor will come down Saturday. That includes 4,784 LED lights, six miles of electrical wire and two miles of garland.
Union members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 481 and apprentices will be on hand to take down the décor.
Boy dies after being accidentally shot
BLOOMINGTON — A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father’s gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said.
Tripp Shaw died from his wounds at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy’s 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The two were wrestling on a bed at the time.
Associated Press
