Hoosier Energy to close power plant
BLOOMINGTON — An energy cooperative announced Tuesday it will close a southwestern Indiana power plant in 2023, affecting 185 workers.
Bloomington-based Hoosier Energy said it will idle the coal-fired Merom Generating Station in Sullivan County as part of a transition to other energy sources including wind, solar, natural gas and storage. The 1,070-megawatt plant went online in 1982.
Police kill man during standoff
LAFAYETTE — A police officer fatally shot a man who refused to disarm during a standoff with officers in northwestern Indiana, police said.
The man was shot Sunday afternoon by a Lafayette police officer after officers responded to a 911 call about a man carrying a gun along a street near Jefferson High School in Lafayette.
Court warns of phone calls in scam
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal court officials in Indianapolis are warning that scammers posing as court employees are calling people with cases pending before the court and asking them for their Social Security number.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana said court officials would never contact someone and demand personal information such as their Social Security number. The court is also reminding the public never to divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers.
Grennes to lead Dept. of Revenue
INDIANAPOLIS — The chief operating officer of the Indiana Department of Revenue is being promoted to the agency’s commissioner.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he has selected Bob Grennes to serve as commissioner, effective Feb. 1. He will succeed Adam Krupp, who’s resigning to run for state attorney general.
Police seek man in restaurant assault
CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man involved in an assault at Mellow Mushroom on Sunday.
The man came to the restaurant to pick up an online order and allegedly punched a fellow customer.
If you have information on the identity of the man call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
