Twins born in different decades
CARMEL — Twin siblings born to a Pendleton couple have birthdays in different decades.
Dawn Gilliam delivered one baby, Joslyn, at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and a second baby, Jaxon, 30 minutes later at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.
“We’re kind of speechless still,” said Gilliam’s partner, Jason Tello. They live in Pendleton.
The babies weren’t due until February, but Gilliam made a New Year’s Eve trip to the hospital when she had a concern about a lack of fetal movement. Gilliam said hospital staff told her should would have to deliver much sooner.
The siblings have been recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit of Ascension St. Vincent in Carmel.
Professor named poet laureate
EVANSVILLE — A recently retired University of Southern Indiana professor already has a new job, as Indiana’s newest poet laureate.
The Indiana Arts Commission says Matthew Graham of Evansville began his two-year term as state poet laureate on Wednesday. He succeeds Adrian Matejka, who’s an Indiana University professor.
Graham’s reign continues through Dec. 31, 2021. His duties as poet laureate will include making public appearances at poetry readings or literary events and promoting poetry, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Graham is the author of four books of poetry, including “The Geography of Home,” released in 2018. He’s received a number of national, regional and local awards and two grants from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Body identified as Chicago man
FISH LAKE — A body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing since mid-December, authorities said.
The La Porte County coroner identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago, according to WSBT-TV.
Authorities said he was found near Fish Lake outside a bait shop.
Clopton was last seen Dec. 16 near his home on Chicago’s South Side.
Symptoms sending many to hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — Influenza and flu-like symptoms were contributing to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any point during the past decade, officials said.
The primary complaint of 6.2% of ER visits in the week ending Dec. 28 was flu-like symptoms, according to the Marion County Health Department. The previous high of the past 10 years was about 5.3% during the 2017-18 flu season, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Health officials have urged those with mild or minor symptoms to see their doctor or go to an urgent care center. They said the recommendation came after hearing from area ER departments.
Indiana flu activity last week was higher than at any time during the last year’s flu season, according to a state report.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.