BRIEFS
Redistricting topic for One Nation
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host a program about redistricting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
State Sen. Tim Lanane and state Rep. Terri Austin will be the featured speakers. Questions and concerns from the audience will be received. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited. A brief business meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Boy, dad shot when gun discharges
BLOOMINGTON — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.
The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot. The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition Monday. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Teacher dies in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE — A teacher and coach at a Vigo County school died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning.
David Hoffa was a teacher and coached track and cross country teams at Honey Creek Middle School.
The Vigo County School Corp. said counselors would be available at the middle school on Tuesday.
Carlisle Mine idled, impacts workers
CARLISLE — Coal production has been idled at Carlisle Mine in Sullivan County, impacting 90 full-time employees.
Hallador Energy announced Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Sunrise Coal, LLC, is temporarily idling production at its Carlisle Mine causing an immediate reduction in force of its employees.
Hallador will be shifting production to its lower cost operations at nearby Oaktown in Knox County and reducing its sales projection to 7.0 million tons for 2020.
-The Herald Bulletin, CNHI and Associated Press
