Sheriff: Pursuit leads to man’s arrest
ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Friday following a brief pursuit by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Ishmon Hester, 24, of Anderson, is preliminary being charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in a press release.
The pursuit began after deputies saw a stolen 2005 Chrysler 300 at the intersection of 40th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Mellinger said the driver stopped the vehicle and ran in the area of 31st Street and Central Avenue. Deputies and Anderson police set up a perimeter and MCSD canine Lars tracked the suspect to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Fletcher Street.
Officers found Hester in an apartment on the second level.
Child dies after hit by falling tree
BOONVILLE — A 6-year-old southwestern Indiana child hit by a falling tree has died, authorities said.
Authorities were called Saturday afternoon, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders dispatched to the scene were unable to save the child, identified as Elliana Cobb of Boonville.
She died at the scene.
The Warrick County Coroner’s Office was investigating.
Gary homicides highest since 2007
GARY — The northwest Indiana city of Gary reported 58 homicides in 2019, which is the highest since 2007 when there were 71, officials said.
The murder count last year was up 45% from 40 in 2018, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times, which cited FBI data.
Domestic killings jumped by nearly 90%, from eight in 2018 to 15 in 2019. That includes a case where three members of the same family were found shot to death after a fire at their home in October.
Gang-related homicides were down, according to Police Commander Jack Hamady. Police believe 12 of 58 homicides last year were gang related, compared to 18 of 40 in 2018.
Police hope to increase funding for a recently reorganized drug unit and to receive outside funding for SWAT and K-9 programs. They’d also like to strengthen partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.
The Associated Press
Man rescued, cited after rappelling
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued in Yellowstone National Park after he rappelled down a deep canyon, then was unable to climb back out after he left his rope to retrieve a backpack he dropped, park officials said.
Dave Christensen of Winamac was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident, but he was cited for disorderly conduct and for illegally going off-trail in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, according to court records. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
A rescuer was lowered 800 feet to Christensen, and it took four hours to raise them both in the blowing snow and freezing temperatures, officials said.
-Staff and Associated Press
