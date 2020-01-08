Ball State names new vice president
MUNCIE — President Geoffrey S. Mearns has announced that Paula Luff will serve as Ball State University’s next vice president for enrollment planning and management, effective April 20.
With more than 30 years of experience in higher education, Luff is currently interim vice president for enrollment management at DePaul University in Chicago.
Panel rejects teacher pay raise
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana House committee rejected on Tuesday a Democratic proposal to direct $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue toward one-time teacher pay bonuses.
The Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted 13-7 along party lines against the proposal, going along with arguments from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s budget director that it wouldn’t be the best use of the money.
Melton ends bid for governorship
INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana state senator has ended his campaign for governor, leaving two people seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in this year’s election.
Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary released a statement Monday night citing the work needed to raise the money needed for the statewide campaign in deciding to drop his bid for governor and instead seek reelection to the state Senate seat he first won in 2016.
Man dies in trench collapse
BARGERSVILLE — A central Indiana man who was working with his son to install a well died Monday after a trench collapsed, trapping him 15 feet below ground, police said.
Crews worked for more than 10 hours before they recovered the body of Douglas Scott Abney, 56, at the work site in Bargersville. The Bargersville man was trapped while trying to escape, and his son and another person couldn’t rescue Abney because the trench was collapsing too quickly.
Free admission on MLK Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum is offering free admission on Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Visitor will be able to see some of King’s most iconic speeches, experience activities themed around civil and human rights, create a “Dream” mural, and reflect on what you can do to ensure King’s dream lives on for future generations.
Visitors can also explore the entire museum for free throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Associated Press
