Public Defender Board meeting set
ANDERSON — A meeting of the Madison County Public Defender Board will take place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Hearing Room C of the Madison County Government Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the vacant public defender position in Circuit Court 4 and possible amendment of the Comprehensive Plan to designate a part-time chief public defender rather than a managing public defender for Madison County.
State lottery offices closed Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Hoosier Lottery drawings will occur at their regular times. Players may purchase tickets and redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers.
Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Skeletal remains ID’d as missing man
BEDFORD — Human skeletal remains found last fall in a wooded area of southern Indiana have been identified as those of a man who vanished in August, police said.
The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that the remains are those of Brian S. Blomquist, 49, who was a resident of the Orange County town of Orleans.
Toyota finishes $1.3 billion update
PRINCETON — Toyota has completed a $1.3 billion project modernizing an Indiana factory to boost vehicle production and adding 550 jobs, the company announced Friday.
The project at the Princeton assembly plant in southwestern Indiana included retooling, new equipment installation and adding advanced manufacturing technology so it could increase production of the Highlander SUV. Toyota said the project grew by $700 million and 150 new jobs from what it first announced for the factory in early 2017.
Owner of boat settles lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people including nine members of an Indiana family, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
Thirty-one lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment since the former World War II amphibious vehicle sank in July 2018 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A joint motion for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the final pending suit, which was filed by Joseph and William Strecker.
Two arrested after 100 mph chase
LEBANON — Two people were arrested Thursday after a police pursuit that spanned Boone, Marion and Hendricks counties.
It ended on a busy Interstate 65 just south of Lebanon on Thursday afternoon. Police said the chase reached 100 mph before the driver called 911 and said he was pulling over.
Local and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.