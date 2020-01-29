Bill limits marriage for those under 18
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers could make it more difficult for anyone younger than 18 to get married.
The bill is advancing after a House committee heard from women who were 15 or 16 when their parents forced them to marry men who had raped or molested them and then faced more abuse before being able to escape the relationship.
Current law allows those younger than 18 to marry if they have parental consent. The state health department says 95 people between the age of 15 and 17 got married in 2018.
Angler snags live grenade in river
GARY — A man fishing from a northwestern Indiana bridge reeled in an apparent live grenade, prompting a road closure until the device was removed by a bomb squad.
A Gary police officer who was called to the Little Calumet River bridge on Monday evening to investigate learned that a man who had been fishing from the bridge pulled up what appeared to be a live grenade, The (Northwest Indiana) Timesreported.
Remains found ID’d as missing man
FORT WAYNE — Human remains found last fall in northeastern Indiana have been identified as those of a Fort Wayne man who vanished nearly three years ago.
The Allen County coroner announced Monday that officials had confirmed that the remains are those of Ryan A. Baughman, who was 28 when he was reported missing in February 2017.
The coroner said in a news release that the cause and manner of Baughman’s death will be released when that information becomes available.
Woman appealing crash conviction
ROCHESTER — An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction, contending that the tragedy was “just an accident and not a crime,” her attorney said Tuesday.
A notice of appeal was filed Jan. 17 with the Indiana Court of Appeals on behalf of Alyssa Shepherd, 25, of Rochester. She was convicted in October by a Fulton County jury of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury.
Subway employee dies during robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating a shooting during an attempted robbery at a northeast Indianapolis restaurant that left a restaurant worker dead.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. inside the Subway restaurant near East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. Officers had been called to the location on a report of a robbery in progress. They arrived to find one person shot.
Ashok Kaumar, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kaumar was an employee of the restaurant.
- Associated Press and WTHR
