Off-road vehicle flips, man dies
HANOVER — A southeastern Indiana man died Sunday evening after his off-road vehicle flipped and struck a tree, authorities said.
Indiana Conservation Officers said Corey Garver, 35, died at the scene of the crash in the Jefferson County community of Hanover. Investigators said tire marks on the roadway showed that the vehicle was braking ahead of a curve. Garver was wearing a seat belt but not a helmet, officers said. An autopsy was planned this week, according to a release.
Children’s museum tops 1.3M visitors
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis set an attendance record during 2019, breaking a mark that had stood for a decade.
The museum had just over 1.3 million visitors last year, topping its 2009 record by about 8,300 people, officials said. Ten years ago, the museum’s attendance was boosted by a King Tut exhibit and the opening of an Egypt exhibit. In 2019, special exhibits included “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” and “PAW Patrol Adventure Play.”
Nature preserve gets 40 more acres
FORT WAYNE — A swampy nature preserve in northeastern Indiana is growing by 40 acres, thanks to a financial gift from an anonymous donor.
The Little River Wetlands Project announced recently that it had purchased the mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company, to expand Eagle Marsh. The acquisition boosts the footprint of the wetlands-filled nature preserve that’s southwest of Fort Wayne to 831 acres.
$1 charter school law challenged
WEST LAFAYETTE – A pair of Northwest Indiana school districts, fearing they might have to give up recently vacated classroom space for $1 to a charter school, followed West Lafayette Community School Corp.’s lead last week, filing a lawsuit challenging a state law they say is unconstitutional.
On Thursday, the Lake Ridge School Corp. and School City of Hammond filed a suit naming Gov. Eric Holcomb, the State Board of Education and the Indiana Department of Education, arguing that the state law – passed in 2011 and designed as a key piece of Indiana’s school reform movement – treated the districts unfairly and amounted to a “taking without just compensation.”
IU to commemorate bicentennial
BLOOMINGTON — A supercomputer, a 130-foot tall bell tower and an Academy Award-winning actress will help Indiana University celebrate its 200th anniversary this month. All three are part of the university’s Day of Commemoration planned for Jan. 20, the date in 1820 when Indiana Gov. Jonathan Jennings signed a bill that led to the creation of IU.
The university’s yearlong bicentennial celebration officially began July 1.
Associated Press and HSPA News Service
