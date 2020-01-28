Briefs
Police: Dog fatally mauls 1-month-old
LAFAYETTE — A 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a northwestern Indiana home after the infant’s teenage brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting, police said.
A Lafayette police officer had to shoot the dog, a pit bull-terrier mix, to render medical aid to the dying infant after Saturday morning’s attack in Lafayette, the Journal & Courier reported.
Guard, patron die in shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A security guard and a patron at an Indianapolis strip club died in an early morning shooting outside the club, police said Monday.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Pony Club Indy about 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot. Officers found a man shot multiple times outside near an entrance to the club and a second man dead in a car outside the club on the city’s west side.
Family raising funds for service dog
PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield family is raising money for a service dog for their 4-year-old daughter.
The Brackett family needs a specific type of service dog for 4-year-old Bailee, who has brain damage caused by a virus she caught in the delivery room and suffers from epilepsy. Seizure dogs are often not covered by health insurance, and can cost up to $30,000.
Police: Woman mailed drugs to ex
COLUMBUS — Police arrested a Columbus woman on charges of mailing drugs to her ex-husband’s work place in an effort to get him in trouble.
Police say Lafern K. Gibson, 58, was upset because her former husband was involved with a new girlfriend. Gibson contacted detectives and reported that her ex-husband was having drugs sent to him at the Columbus factory where he worked.
But surveillance video showed Gibson dropping off the packages herself at the Columbus Post Office on four different occasions.
Arrests made in weekend shooting
FRANKLIN — Franklin police confirm two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday evening. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Chief Kirby Cochran said 20-year-old Emilio Garcia and 21-year-old Roger Miller were arrested Sunday evening.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.