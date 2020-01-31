Briefs: Jan. 31
Incarcerated swim coach faces lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman whose former high school swim coach is now imprisoned for sexually exploiting her while she was a member of the swim team is suing a Carmel Clay Schools, alleging that it failed to protect her from the abuse.
John Goelz, a former swim coach at Carmel High School, pleaded guilty last year to sexually exploiting the then 17-year-old student athlete and to possessing child pornography. The 31-year-old is now serving a sentence of more than 16 years in federal prison.
The victim, now 18, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis accusing Carmel Clay Schools and the district’s high school swim coach, Chris Plumb, of allowing her sexual exploitation to continue despite warnings that Goelz was having inappropriate relationships with female swimmers.
Charges: 3 kids chained to beds
LAFAYETTE — A northwestern Indiana man faces criminal confinement charges for allegedly chaining three children to their beds and threatening to hit them with a belt if they moved.
Ryan Alexander Hubertz Bass, 28, was charged Tuesday with three counts each of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent and one count of battery on a person younger than 14. The Lafayette man was arrested Jan. 22 and he remained in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Thursday.
Suit filed to stop lake seawall
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A group of western Michigan homeowners are fighting a seawall that could prevent two houses from tumbling into Lake Michigan. The wall would interfere with their ability to co-use the neighborhood’s shared beach area, according to some members of the Dunes Homeowners Association in West Olive.
They’ve asked an Ottawa County Circuit Court judge to block construction of a rock revetment wall along the lakeshore. Owners of the homes in danger of falling from an eroding bluff say the wall could save their houses and would only overlap a small section of the beach area, according to court documents.
BSU students seek prof’s retirement
MUNCIE — Hundreds of Ball State University students gathered for a rally to demand the early retirement of a white professor who called police on a black student who refused to change seats last week during a class.
A crowd of 200 to 300 students, some carrying protest signs, converged Tuesday outside the Whitinger Business Building, The Star Press reported. It’s where Sultan “Mufasa” Benson, a senior business-administration major, left marketing professor Shaheen Borna’s class after the tenured faculty member called police on him.
College students average $29K debt
FORT WAYNE — Indiana college students who take on debt leave school with an average monthly payment of about $200, a payment that stays with students for an average of more than 12 years.
According to nationwide data compiled by online personal finance company LendEDU, Indiana ranks 34th overall among states for length of payback, although the average monthly payment isn’t as bad as some other places. Indiana students have an average student loan payment of $199.30 and an average total debt load of $29,189.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
