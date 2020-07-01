BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) has announced the majority of BMV branches will be closed Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Branches with a Monday through Friday schedule or a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday. All satellite branches and branches with a standard Tuesday through Saturday schedule are closed July 4.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Monday, July 6.
Judge blocks panhandling law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s new tougher anti-panhandling law the day before it was to take effect.
The preliminary injunction issued Tuesday called the Republican-backed law “an unconstitutional prohibition on the freedom of speech.” U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered it could not be enforced while the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana proceeds.
The new law aimed to prohibit people from requesting money within 50 feet (15 meters) of sites such as ATMs, business and restaurant entrances, public monuments or the location of a financial transaction, which includes parking meters.
Pastor told to clarify remarks
CARMEL — A bishop asked a suburban Indianapolis Catholic pastor Tuesday to clarify remarks in which he compared the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.”
Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana said the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel should issue a clarification of comments that the pastor wrote Sunday in a weekly bulletin message.
Fugitive killed after standoff
HAZLETON, Pa. — A fugitive who was riding in a tractor-trailer that had been pulled over on a Pennsylvania interstate led authorities on a brief chase and held them at bay with gunfire for three hours until they finally shot and killed him, officials said.
The 48-year-old resident of Whitehead, Indiana, was wanted for a homicide probation violation, authorities said. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force stopped the truck on Interstate 81 early Monday evening.
Protesters block Ohio River bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.
Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill, news outlets reported.
The bridge, which connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana, is one of the only toll-free bridges crossing the Ohio River, according to news outlets.
