Food distributions set next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has scheduled tailgate food distribution events for next week.
• Muncie — Thursday, July 8, 10 a.m., 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Anderson — Friday, July 9, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Post offices to be closed July 5
INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. post offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service.
The post offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday and on Tuesday.
