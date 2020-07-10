Bridge work will close Ind. 13
MADISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Indiana 13 for a bridge preventative maintenance operation next week.
The closure is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday and will last a week, weather permitting.
The state highway will be closed between Big Duck Creek to Indiana 26.
Contractors will be doing a bridge deck polymeric overlay, according to an INDOT press release.
Orestes changes meeting date
ORESTES — This month’s Orestes Town Council meeting date has been changed. The new meeting date will be Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.
Man charged in 1986 death of teen
CONNERSVILLE — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986, authorities said Thursday.
The Fayette County sheriff’s department identified the man as Shawn McClung.
Denise Pflum, an 18-year-old high school senior, disappeared after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night.
“The information and probable cause alleges that McClung previously claimed that Pflum was still alive, but has recently admitted that he killed her in March of 1986,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Trooper cleared in fatal shooting
JEFFERSONVILLE — An Indiana State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a southern Indiana man during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop, a prosecutor said.
Malcolm Williams, 27, died early April 29 after being shot by probationary Trooper Clay Boley. Boley said he returned fire after Williams shot first, and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday that evidence supports the trooper’s account, although there was no video footage of the incident, the News and Tribune reported.
Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. After making the stop, the trooper called for an ambulance because the female driver of the car was having possible labor pains, Mull said.
While the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled a handgun out of the glove box and fired at the trooper, who returned fire, Mull said.
Indiana man charged with rape
HILLVIEW, Ky. — An Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a Kentucky parking lot after he met her online, authorities said.
Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape and possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, news outlets reported.
Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes, 39, and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot.
Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18.
Staff and Associated Press
