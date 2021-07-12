Man found behind church was shot
INDIANAPOLIS — A man recently found dead behind a church on the city’s east side was fatally shot, Indianapolis police said Saturday.
Police were called around 7 p.m. on Friday to Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene after church members reportedly found a body, WISH-TV reported. The next day the coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found the man died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Further details, including the man’s identity, were not immediately released.
Vegan brats among new fair foods
INDIANAPOLIS — Beef parfaits, vegan brats and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes are among the new culinary creations being offered at the Indiana State Fair this year.
Fair officials have announced 23 new items on top of the typical fair food like corn dogs.
The beef parfait is being offered at the Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent and features layers of smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes and barbeque sauce, while the funnel cake is a golden cake topped with powdered sugar, icing and a sprinkling of the cereal.
Teen in hospital after Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was seriously injured in a shooting at a fast food restaurant on the city’s east side, according to Indianapolis police.
Indianapolis police said officers responded to a shooting before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a Taco Bell and found a male who had been shot.
Authorities didn’t provide an age, describing him as an “older teen.”
The teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No further details were immediately released.
Inmates claim cruel conditions
BUNKER HILL — Six inmates at an Indiana prison are alleging in lawsuits that they were kept in near-total darkness for weeks at a time and suffered electric shocks from exposed wires.
The lawsuits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana claim the conditions at the maximum-security Miami Correctional Facility near Peru amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.
The lawsuits claim the six men were held in isolation cells that had no lights and that some of them suffered cuts from broken window glass and were shocked by dangling wires from a broken light fixture while trying to make their way around in the dark.
Circus Hall of Fame to get restorations
PERU — Two original buildings will be restored at the International Circus Hall of Fame in northeastern Indiana.
A $50,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society will be used to pay for work at the buildings in Peru, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
The American Circus Corp. buildings were constructed on the grounds when it served as the winter quarters for some of the biggest circuses in the world, according to the newspaper.
Associated Press
