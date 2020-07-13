Thousands without power after storms
INDIANAPOLIS — Crews were working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana Sunday after a series of storms hit the region.
Indianapolis Power & Light Company said Sunday that more than 25,000 customers were affected by storms that hit Saturday. By Sunday, just under 3,000 were without power, though company officials say additional outages are possible.
Man’s body pulled from Deam lake
BORDEN — The body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake over the weekend authorities announced Sunday.
Indiana Conservation Officers said the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger was recovered after 5 p.m. on Saturday from Deam Lake.
Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after the Louisville man disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area.
Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Indiana reports 560 new Covid cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 51,612 since the coronavirus pandemic began. State officials said 2,567 people have died. Health officials say there are another 193 probable deaths for which there isn’t a positive test on record.
More than 560,000 tests have been conducted in Indiana. Of the roughly 6,500 tests reported Sunday, about 9% were positive.
Monon Trail getting pedestrian bridge
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge for the Monon Trail over a busy Indianapolis street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
City officials planned to close all lanes of 38th Street at the trail’s crossing over the weekend for construction crews.
The raised, five-span bridge will cost $5.6 million and is scheduled for completion by July 2021. It will carry the Monon Trail over 38th Street and eliminate the on-street crossing, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Associated Press
11 food banks share $300,00 from state
NDIANAPOLIS — The State Department of Agriculture plans to distribute a total of $300,000 in state funding to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.
Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association, said the impact of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to increase food insecurity among Indiana residents by 40% this year. That puts one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,500 children.
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will receive the largest amount of funding, nearly $100,000.
The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature, as part of the biennial budget.
