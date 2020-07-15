Homicide suspect arrested in Indiana
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two South Carolina women has been arrested in Indiana, authorities said.
Authorities allege that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of Lori Gentile, 61, of Mount Pleasant and Lashawn Gadson, 25, of Reevesville. He was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Evansville, Indiana, The Post and Courier reported.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a car accident on June 29 in Cross and found the two women with gunshot wounds.
Gadson will be extradited back to Berkeley County to face charges, deputies said.
Roofer dies after lightning strike
EVANSVILLE — A man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries, a coroner said.
Jose Louis Lopez Mora, 34, died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital, said Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.
Lopez Mora’s death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is scheduled, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
He was struck by lightning last Wednesday while working on the roof of an Evansville warehouse that’s leased by Berry Global.
Beach shut down due to virus fears
WHITING — A beach along Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana will be shut down as part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said Whihala Beach will be closed until further notice starting Wednesday, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
Large crowds have been unable to consistently follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stahura said.
Trucker in crash accused of drug use
RICHMOND — A semitrailer was going 72 mph when it crashed into a car that had slowed for an Indiana highway construction zone, killing four young siblings, authorities said.
The truck’s driver, Corey R. Withrow, 31, of Camden, Ohio, has been charged by Wayne County prosecutors with felony counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide for Thursday’s deadly crash on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana.
A state trooper who evaluated Withrow determined he was under the influence of cannabis and a strong central nervous system stimulant, making him unable to safely drive, according to charging documents filed in court.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.