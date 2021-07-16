Former state rep. found dead at hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Former state Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis has died. He was 38.
Forestal’s manner of death wasn’t clear pending the return of toxicology results, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation Wednesday after officers conducting a welfare check found Forestal dead at a hotel, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Dismemberment suspect pleads
FORT WAYNE — One of two men charged in the death and dismemberment of a 55-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges Thursday.
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, was charged with assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the death of Shane Nguyen. Police found Nguyen’s body in black plastic trash bags in his van April 25, two days after he was reported missing, an affidavit said. An autopsy determined Nguyen died from blows to his head.
The second defendant, Mathew Cramer II, 21, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
19 indicted on drug charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted 19 people on charges alleging their involvement in a drug-trafficking organization believed to be linked to homicides in Indianapolis, officials said Thursday.
The announcement came one day after a series of raids in which FBI agents and police seized 35 guns, $70,000 in cash, about 4 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress said at a news conference.
Death consistent with drowning
MICHIGAN CITY — An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan off northwestern Indiana is consistent with drowning.
The man has been identified but his name was being withheld until his next of kin is notified, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body Tuesday afternoon near the Michigan City Lighthouse in Michigan City, Indiana, after a boater reported it to authorities.
The DNR has said the body appeared to have been in the water for more than a couple of days.
6 dead after nursing home outbreak
KOKOMO — Half a dozen residents at a local long-term care facility have died due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, local health officials said, marking the first major outbreak in a nursing home for months.
The deaths at the facility all came within the last few weeks, Dr. Emily Backer, Howard County health officer, said this week during a county health board meeting.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.