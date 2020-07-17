Panel to meet at Fort Harrison SP
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.
During the meeting, all health and safety protocols prescribed by local, state and federal authorities will be observed. Attendance will be monitored and seating configured to ensure compliance with social distancing. Face coverings are required.
No injuries after blast at steel mill
BURNS HARBOR — A fiery explosion that rocked a northwestern Indiana steel mill early Thursday was caused by equipment failure at one of the plant’s blast furnaces, a company official said.
ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said no one was injured and the resulting fire was contained and extinguished at the company’s Burns Harbor mill along Lake Michigan.
He said the fire was caused by a stove dome failure, and the furnace was taken safely offline at the complex, located about 20 miles southeast of Chicago.
Indy police aim for August body cams
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police hope to begin outfitting its patrol officers with body cameras by early August under a contract the department recently signed to lease the cameras, the city’s police chief said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still working, however, to determine a process for releasing the footage those cameras will record, Chief Randal Taylor told the City-County Council’s public safety committee on Wednesday.
“The goal is obviously to make it as transparent as possible and get that information out as quickly as we can. But there will be some parameters there,” Taylor told the committee, citing footage involving potential criminal cases.
Police officials will post a draft policy on its website in the coming days that reviews how officers will wear and use the cameras and who is qualified to get copies of recordings.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.