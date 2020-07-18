LOGO19 Briefs.jpg

Home buying workshops set

ANDERSON — PathStone does free monthly workshops with the goal of helping individuals and families gain more knowledge of the home buying process.

This month’s workshops are listed below:

• Homebuyer Education workshops on July 22, 25, 28 and Aug. 1. Weekdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom. Register on our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pathstone-corporation-3179175532; or call 765-744-3709.

Registration is required.

PathStone is a nonprofit housing counseling agency serving Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

