COVID vaccinations at Ivy Tech today
ANDERSON — Vaccinations for COVID-19 are available this week at Ivy Tech Community College.
A state mobile vaccination clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Ivy Tech, 815 E. 60th St.
Heavy rains wash out highway section
INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rains washed out a portion of a highway in the west central part of the state, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Indiana 32 just west of the Montgomery/Fountain county line will remain closed until repairs can be made, INDOT said on Twitter.
Also, a section of Indiana 47 was closed in Montgomery County near the town of Waveland on Thursday morning because of power lines and poles down on the roadway, INDOT said, citing Duke Energy.
Probation given for ballot charge
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville Democratic Party activist has been sentenced to probation for sending illegally pre-marked mailings to voters ahead of the 2020 primary elections.
Janet Reed was ordered to serve 18 months of probation for one count of unauthorized absentee ballot, to which she pleaded guilty in May, the Evansville Courier & Press reported Thursday.
Prosecutors said Reed mailed the absentee ballot applications with instructions leaving voters no choice but to participate in the Democratic Party’s June 2 primary.
Reed was working for the campaign of E. Thomasina Marsili, an Owen County Democrat who won the party’s nomination to challenge 8th District Republican U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon but lost in the general election.
U.S. District Court to observe Juneteenth
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana will be closed Friday in a delayed observance of the new Juneteenth National Independence Day.
President Joe Biden signed the new federal holiday on June 17, two days before its observance. Because of the short time between the signing of the bill and the actual holiday, the court delayed the observance until this week.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.
The court will also be closed Monday in observation of Independence Day.
2nd man arrested in death of bank guard
HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday a second man believed involved in a Gary bank robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a security guard has been charged.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Tina Nommay said Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, has been charged with armed bank robbery, using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11 bank robbery and causing the death of Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, Illinois.
Staff and Associated Press
